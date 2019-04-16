Man freed after three years in remand, vows to sue State

A 59-year-old man freed by an Eldoret court after being in remand for three years is set to sue State for wrongful confinement.

Samwel Kisang of Ngeria village in Uasin Gishu county was acquitted by Eldoret senior resident magistrate Douglas Moseti on March 21 this year for lack of evidence.

He has, however, vowed to seek justice for illegal detention and filed a petition at the Court of Appeal through the Centre Against Torture.

Locked up

Kisang was locked up on March 2, 2016 after being accused of aiding a prisoner, Paul Silali, escape from Ngeria Farm Prison.

The police officers who arrested Kisang failed to appear in court when required to testify. The matter got more confounding when the person he was alleged to have assisted to escape said he had never met Kisang.

He said he had never met the prisoner and had never called him yet the police officers refused to listen to his pleas of innocence even after going through his phone call records.

The lobby group’s programme officer Kimutai Kirui blamed the police for shoddy investigations that led to the malicious prosecution and incarceration of an “innocent man”.

Soft target

He questioned why nothing was done to prison officers at Ngeria Farm Prison who were on duty when the prisoner escaped and accused the police of going for a “soft target”.

Kirui urged the new Inspector General Police Hillary Mutyambai and Attorney General Paul Kariuki to intervene and ensure Kisang is compensated for being subjected to torture for a crime he never committed.“Our organisation will follow up on the matter to ensure Kisang and his family get justice,” he said. -KNA