Plot hatched to assassinate DP, Sudi now claims

Seth Onyango, Winstone Chiseremi and Erick Juma @PeopleDailyKe

The turbulent and choppy waters of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession politics took an ugly turn yesterday after an ally of Deputy President William Ruto alleged a plot to assassinate him.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi sensationally claimed that those opposed to Ruto’s 2022 State House bid have hatched a scheme to eliminate him, adding poison to an increasingly toxic political climate.

Addressing the press in Eldoret, Sudi accused Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) secretary general Francis Atwoli of being part of those orchestrating a plan to eliminate the DP ahead of the next General Election.

He said the DP’s rising political fortunes have made him a target of those with vicious plans.

“Those opposed to DP’s presidential bid should know that he has followers in all corners of the country and should anything happen to him they will be held accountable,” said Sudi.

The assassination claims come just days after some bodyguards of politicians allied to Ruto were withdrawn.

They included Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri.

Police spokesperson Charles Owino defended the decision, saying the move is part of an on-going procedure that will affect all leaders.

Owino said police service is currently undergoing a transformation that would see administration Police officers offer protective services.

“We have recalled our officers who have been undertaking protective services and then the services will be given by Administration Police. So no MP, minister, governor or senator will totally lose his (or her) security,” he said.

Record statement

Owino said detectives have opened probe into Sudi’s assassination claims and asked the Kapseret legislator to record a statement with detectives over what he knows.

“He should record a statement. As a security agency, we are here to protect everyone including the DP. Sudi’s statement cannot be taken lightly because he is talking about the deputy president of the country,” Owino told People Daily by phone.

Sudi has also accused Interior Principal secretary Karanja Kibicho of working to undermine Ruto, accusing him of sowing seeds of discord between the President and his deputy. He accused Kibicho of sponsoring a group of leaders allied to the President and Opposition leader Raila Odinga with the sole intention of derailing DP’s 2022 succession plan.

“We are telling PS Kibicho to stop misusing public resources by sponsoring a section of leaders opposed to Deputy President’s 2022 presidential bid,” said Sudi.

Yesterday, East African Legislative Assembly MP Oburu Oginga told Ruto to forget about the 2022 presidency as his integrity was in question.

Oburu claimed that DP’s graft graph has reached its optimum and he had slim chances of capturing the presidential seat in free and fair elections. “Let us not cheat ourselves, the DP and his allies who have been implicated in courts are not trusted anymore with public offices and electing Ruto in 2022 will put Kenya in more debts since more resources are likely to be swindled.”

Impeach Tuju

Meanwhile, more trouble is brewing in Jubilee Party after some MPs allied to Ruto threatened to impeach party secretary general Raphael Tuju whom they accused of being the architect of the discord rocking the ruling party.

Speaking in Mwatate on Saturday evening, nominated Senator Millicent Omanga tore into Tuju saying they would strip him of his position for allegedly making unauthorised remarks over party.