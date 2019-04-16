Varsity student attacker detained

Ronald Mwadzombo @PeopleDailyKe

A third-year student at Pwani University, who was reportedly stabbed with a knife by her estranged boyfriend is still admitted at Kilifi County Referral Hospital even as court granted police eight days to detain the suspect.

Naomi Chepkemoi was stabbed three times on the neck, back and on the breast by Nicholas Koech (pictured).

Kilifi Senior Principal Magistrate Justus Kituku allowed police to detain the 25-year-old man so as to conclude investigations.

Chepkemoi, who is pursuing a Bachelors degree in Public Health was attacked by Koech at her house in Mkwajuni village in the outskirts of Kilifi town on Sunday morning.

The prosecution had sought to detain the suspect for 10 days but the magistrate declined the prayer.

Investigating officer Evans Kiboi told the court that they needed more time to record statements from the victim who is still admitted in hospital. The family of the victim and the accused will also record statements, he said. The case will be mentioned on April 23.