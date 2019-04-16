City school sued for rejecting student over day-dreaming.

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

A father has sued the management of Moi Girls School Nairobi for suspending his daughter for alleged day-dreaming.

Through lawyer Gordon Ogado, the parent has accused the school and its Board of Management of denying the minor an opportunity to take her end of First Term exams, between March 18 and April 1.

“The petitioner is apprehensive that unless respondents are restrained from issuing illegal suspension letters and taking illegal disciplinary action, the minor may not be re-admitted on time for the Second Term,” said Ogado in court documents.

Counselling session

According to the father, he was called on January 21 by the school principal’s secretary to pick his daughter from school over allegation of indiscipline.

He says it is alleged that his daughter was day dreaming, when she woke up to shouting by fellow students causing her great distress, shock and confusion which compelled her to leave the classroom. The father says the secretary and the school counsellor insisted that he takes the minor home and organise to take her to Kenyatta National Hospital Youth Centre for Counseling without giving any reason.

The father says he complied with the instructions and his daughter completed three counselling sessions at KNH where the doctor, who was attending to her wrote a report on the same.

He wants the court to lift the suspension imposed on his daughter and allow her to continue with her education at the school commencing from May.