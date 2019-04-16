Sunflower project entices farmers to diversify incomes

Betty Muindi @BettyMuindi

Fed up with green gram, maize and sorghum farming, farmers in Makueni county are embracing a more promising venture — sunflower farming.

Peter Mutinda Muai from Ikaasu village in Kathonzweni location, Makueni county is one such farmer. He started sunflower farming in December last year after Bidco Oil Africa, through Safaricom’s Digifarm, contracted 640 farmers to plant the crop as a pilot project.

Digifarm is a mobile platform ran by Safaricom that offers farmers one-stop access to register, buy farm inputs, access input loans and access learning content on farming. The loan is recovered from the farmers’ earnings through Bidco Oil.

Mutinda started growing sunflowers because everybody was growing green grams and maize and it had become difficult to get a market for his produce. “I did my maths and research and was convinced that sunflower had better prospects,” he says.

In December last year, Safaricom advanced loans to Kathonzweni location farmers in the form of fertiliser and sunflower seedlings which he planted on a one-acre plot. After four months, he harvested 100kg sunflower seeds and now plans to increase acreage. “The beauty about sunflower farming is that it is not labour intensive. The crop requires little rainfall and manure and is a fast-maturing plant,” he explains.

Seraphine Mumbua, a farmer from Itukaa village, has also abandoned ndengu and sorghum growing for sunflowers. “When I heard we would be provided with a buyer for the sunflowers, I did not hesitate to join in. Even more exciting was that we would be offered fertiliser and seeds to start us off,” says Mumbua.

She recently harvested 100kg of sunflower seeds and now plans to expand from the one-acre plot under the crop to five acres in the coming season. She is using her earnings to pay school fees for her five children who are in primary and secondary school.

Edible oils

Mutinda and Mumbua were speaking two weeks ago at Kathonzweni Agricultural Centre where they had brought their produce for sale to Bidco Oil Africa, which is providing a ready market for the farmers. The sunflower is used as raw materials in the processing of edible oils, animal feeds and soap. The crop has been suitable for farmers as it is drought resistant considering that Makueni county is a dry area.

“Although sunflowers are drought resistant, they require rains a few weeks to flowering and for a few days after. After this, pollination occurs, and seeds are formed, which require another few weeks to dry, before they are harvested. This year, we generally experienced low rains,” explained Mumbua.

Despite the good prospects, there are some challenges. The farmers decry attacks from birds on their sunflowers, but are optimistic they will have learnt tricks to keep away birds in the next season and that the rains will be sufficient. Farmers are earning Sh35 per kilo.

“We encourage more farmers with different crops to join Digifarm so that we can help reap maximum benefits,” said Safaricom’s chief enterprise officer Rita Okuthe, after flagging off the first sunflower buying process.

The farmers are the first beneficiaries of an end-to-end-buyer driven model and Makueni is the first county to pilot it; from registration of farmers to accessing a ready market. DigiFarm provides technical support through quality fertiliser, seeds and access to credit and insurance to help increase productivity.

Digifarm was officially launched in Makueni county in August 2018 and since then, 75 extension officers have been trained and equipped with 75 mobile phones to help increase uptake. Another 33 tablets have been sourced for supervisors.

Motivating farmers

The county has established 34 DigiFarm depots where farmers can get inputs. The county also has the highest number of farmers registered on the platform. “It is encouraging to see that many farmers are embracing Digifarm. A guaranteed market cuts off brokers, which has been a perennial problem of farmers’ exploitation through poor prices,” said Makueni governor, Prof Kivutha Kibwana.

He said he is happy that Safaricom chose Makueni as its model county for sunflower seed growing where those who aspire to venture into the business will be going to bench mar. “This partnership will hopefully go a long way in motivating the small-scale farmers to become more self-reliant,” added Kibwana.

Bidco head of Agribusiness John Kariuki said out of the 10,000 metric tonnes of sunflower seeds wanted by Bidco annually, Makueni county had been allocated 2,000 metric tonnes to motivate local farmers to growing.

From March this year, the county government kicked off soil-testing activities at a subsidised cost of Sh300 as opposed to Sh3,000 for the farmers. The soil test gives a detailed report in five minutes.