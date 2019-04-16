Where e-waste gets a new life

Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Centre is on a mission to make Kenyans able to dispose of electronic trash in a proper way to save the environment

Sandra Wekesa @andayisandra

The use of electronic equipment is no longer a fashion statement but a necessity, especially in this era of mass consumerism. At large, every household is thought to have at least one electronic gadget. The problem comes in with the thought of disposing it.

Improper e-waste disposal has resulted in the contamination of the earth, and has been linked to adverse effects on health. As a developing country, Kenya continues to choke on e-waste, thanks to inadequate legal framework, ignorance and a detestably high rate of electronics importation.

According to research conducted by United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in 2014, Kenya generates approximately 44,000 tonnes of e-waste annually. The disposal, according to experts, continues to contribute to environmental degradation.

With such background, there is a need to come up with innovative ways to tackle e-waste to make the environment better. There is the urge to look at what is already in existence before rushing to handle things that are not yet in place.

An attempt by Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Centre (WEEE) is perhaps one of the best solutions in place. The global company deals with e-waste disposal and has in place initiatives including training about 63 youth groups on how to handle electronic waste in the right way.

Waste disposal standards

The training basically includes sensitising the employees and organisation on the dangers of improper e-waste disposal, associated illnesses, proper disposal means and also a practical e-waste management processes guided by WEEE officers at the factory.

Boniface Mbithi, the general manager, says they have continued to partner with other countries to ensure that Kenya is at par with e-waste disposal standards. While at times it might prove difficult, theirs is to ensure that they create public awareness in households and companies.

“Our work is to handle e-waste and to ensure that it is disposed in the right way. Although we lack various machines to handle certain metals, we try to meet the standards that we can,” he says.

He adds that WEEE handles the compounds they can, and export the rest including motherboards, HDDs and problematic fractions to the countries best suitable to finish the work such as Belgium, who handle them in an environmentally friendly manner.

Still lagging behind

Seth Munyambu, the operations manager, says WEEE receives 20-23 tonnes of e-waste monthly, which, according to UNEP data, is way less than what they should handle.

Both believe that with added technology, they would be able to recycle more e-waste. “At the moment, we have a shredder that is able to disintegrate cables into small pieces, which when heated, can be used to make poles used in fences,” he says.

Other than that, Munyambu confirms that batteries collected are tested and later used to build car batteries. He confirms that when used all together, they produce a high voltage, making it quite effective. He, however, does not ascertain how effective it can work when it’s on its own.

He adds that at the centre trained technicians carefully process the e-waste such that they end up with smaller pieces that are further processed in collaboration with their partners.

“Although our country still lags behind in ensuring that we are able to deal with e-waste we are keen to look at partners who can assemble these parts to come up with something functional,” he says, adding that the staff undergoes proper training to effectively operate without being exposed to harmful component and hard metals.

The organisation hopes to increase awareness on e-waste management, translating to increased volumes, job creation, and innovation and to keep Kenya free of e-waste.