You need not keep sex fantasies to yourself.

Ideally, you’re comfortable enough with the person you’re boning that you don’t feel the need to keep any major secrets from one another. But this isn’t an ideal world—secrets are scary, Scorpios exist, and sharing something super personal can often feel more intimate than sex.

And so, despite the fact that almost everyone has them, it turns out that a lot of men are out here keeping secrets about their sexual fantasies, according to an online survey from Superdrug, a telemedicine service.

More than 45 per cent of men surveyed said they’re not totally honest about their sexual fantasies with their current partner, making them the thing men are most likely to be dishonest about, related to sex.

To be fair, sex fantasies was the most common response among women too, with 41 per cent of women surveyed saying they’re not super forthcoming about them with their current partner. So based on this survey’s results, it seems women are at least a bit more willing to share the details of their sexiest fantasies with a partner than men are.

Of course, it isn’t crucial to your sexual satisfaction or safety that you share your sexual fantasies. Maybe, keeping them close to the cuff, for your satisfaction (and masturbation routine) only, is what makes them special. But a lot of good can come from sharing your fantasies with a partner, even if you never plan to act on them.

Sharing secrets fosters intimacy, and talking about sex and what you want in bed leads to a more satisfying sex life. People keep their sexual fantasies a secret because of shame or a sense that fantasies are somehow dirty or wrong. But sex fantasies are totally normal and healthy, and probably you share yours with more people than you think. – www.cosmopolitan .com