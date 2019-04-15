World’s best teacher Peter Tabichi gets new role

Peter Tabichi, a Kenyan teacher who won a $1m prize (£760,000) after being voted the world’s best teacher has been appointed as a champion for children caught up in conflicts by a global charity.

In a statement, the charity, Varkey Foundation, said Franciscan brother Peter Tabichi, who is a science teacher at Keriko Secondary School, Pwani Village in Nakuru County, will promote the cause of 75 million children globally, whose learning is cut short by conflicts and natural disasters.

The charity says Mr Tabichi’s “inspiring story and powerful voice will help raise the urgency on the world stage to invest in the future of girls and boys left behind in crisis”.