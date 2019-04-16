Of millenials who are not ready to work place.

Private and public universities churn out graduates in droves, who join the list of jobseekers. But are they prepared, realistic and appropriately skilled to meet the demands of the job market?

Grace Wachira @yaa_grace

When a university graduate showed up for an appointment wearing tattered jeans, a T-shirt and a monkey bag on his back, Njeri Kihang’a, founder, MentorMe, a mentorship programme that creates much-needed link between students and professionals to facilitate on-demand marketplace skill transfer, was dumbfounded.

Even after he sat down and the interview got underway, he didn’t remove his bag from his back. When she asked for his CV, he handed her a handwritten CV on a foolscap.

“And that was not the first time I had encountered such job-seekers. They do not take things seriously. They are lazy, sensitive and have low attitude towards professionalism,” she says.

According to a survey by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), seven million Kenyans are unemployed. Out of these, 1.4 million have been desperately looking for jobs.

Meeting requirement

While this is the reality, those in managerial positions have a different story. “I have interacted with CEOs, managers and human resource personnel of huge corporations, who admit that there are many graduates, but only few individuals can work,” she says.

Njeri says the kind of perspectives students have of the work environment are unrealistic. “The average starting salary they ask for is Sh150,000! And that’s not all— they want cars and houses along with their pay cheque.

Njeri founded MentorMe after she was invited to her former high school in 2011 during a career fair. “At the time, I was an editor of a local publication and I had wealth of information to share with the girls at State House Girls High School. As we interacted, I realised the girls wanted to go to campus, get jobs almost immediately, which is not wrong, only that they need to be ralistic,” she says.

So far, over 5,000 young adults have gone through MentorMe. “When we visit schools, we talk to them about the strategies of converting internships into jobs. We point out to them the need to buff up their CVs by even volunteering. Sometimes, all they need are soft skills to help them communicate. A lot goes into hiring people at any organisation and no one will just hand you Sh150,000 without meeting the requirements,” she advises.

Blame game

Sylvester Otieno, who works in a communications firm, agrees that majority of interns they get are incompetent. “A media student does not even have the basic skills of handling a still camera. They give us a hard time and we wonder how they passed the interview,” he sighs.

Steve Biko, who works at a travel firm adds, “On top of incompetence and inability to learn on the job, they have poor personal skills.”

Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) has in recent years complained about the growing number of university graduates who score exemplary grades, but are wanting in the applicable skills needed to perform at work. To employers, it is expensive to train the same employees and still pay them,+ hence prefer the experienced ones.

Who’s to blame? There is no intellectual hunger in the modern-age students. They chase things that don’t add value to their education. Also, universities’ major priority is infrastructure development, and guardians do not seem to have the slightest knowledge about their children’s progress. Many universities pump too much theory into students forgetting the job market also requires the practical skills.