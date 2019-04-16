Hitches rock Huduma Namba listing in Kilifi.

Officials recruited to undertake the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) popularly known as Huduma Namba in Ganze sub-county, Kilifi county, have not been able to beat daily targets because of network connection issues and inadequate registration devices.

Ganze location chief James Thaura told the press on Saturday residents have been streaming in large numbers at registration centres but often turned away =because of the above challenges.

Halt the exercise

He said, for instance, there are four clerks in Tsangalaweni sub-location, which has only one device and have to work in turns to register 30 people each per day, which has not been possible because of network connection issues.

“We have sensitised our people and are more than willing to participate in this noble exercise which is for their own benefit but they are not able to get the services in time. It is our hope that more tablets will be sent to the area soon to speed up the exercise and meet the targets,” he said.

He said a power bank which is to be used to back up the tablet has also not been working causing delays in the registration as they have to halt the exercise from time to time when the gadget gets over heated.

In Kilifi North sub-county, Ngerenya location acting chief Tecla Chai said it took them time to convince the community to accept the exercise revealing that those opposed to it spread rumours that it is satanic.