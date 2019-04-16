Detectives arrest six with 70kg fake gold

Zaddock Angira @PeopleDailyKe

Flying Squad detectives yesterday arrested six suspects, including Rwandese, with about 70kg of fake gold on Nairobi’s Lenana Road.

The arrest came just a few days before the suspects defrauded a prominent Nairobi businessman of about Sh100 million.

Detectives got information the suspects were planning to sell the fake gold and started tracking one of the suspects identified as Dushimirama Egide.

They had allegedly removed part of the consignment from their godown at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and took it to their offices on Lenana Road.

A source at the building said the suspects had been using the same office for the last four years but neighbours did not know the business they were involved in.

Several documents recovered from their offices showed that they had intended to sell the gold nuggets to a number of clients.

The suspects arrested with Egide include Niyitegeka Sevelin, Zilimwabagabu Jacques, and Ngaragura Emmanuel, all Rwandese. Others were Grace Wairimu Macharia said to be an office assistant and Erascos Katiku Josiah.

Police are now appealing to members of the public who might have been conned by the suspects to report to the police for action.

Reports indicate that the fraudsters have established a strong network involving rogue bank and airport officials.

However, despite reported cases of people being defrauded hundreds of millions of shillings, a number of gold fraudsters have continued conning gullible Kenyans by selling them fake gold.

Currently, two foreigners, according to sources, are in the country, on invitation of a known gold fraudster who has promised to sell them gold. As police investigate with a view to dismantling the cartel, focus now shifts to at least two lawyers who have been working closely with the fraudsters to con gullible buyers.