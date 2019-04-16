Man in student killing detained for two weeks

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

The key suspect in the brutal killing of final year Moi University medical student Ivy Wangeci will be detained for 14 days to allow detectives complete investigations, a court ruled yesterday.

This is after the Director of Public Prosecutions sought more days to enable the police record statement from the accused Naftali Kinuthia, 28, in connection with the killing.

Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Freda Mwanza told Eldoret senior resident magistrate Nicodemus Moseti that police are yet to record statement from the accused.

Mental examination

She also informed the court that the suspect was yet to be taken to a government hospital for mental examination to ascertain whether he can stand trial for the murder charge he is facing.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers took the cell phone of the suspect and that of the slain student to DCI headquarters in Nairobi for forensic examination and we are yet to receive the results,” said Mwanza.

Kinuthia is suspected to have travelled from Nairobi to Eldoret on Tuesday last week and killed the student using an axe and a knife outside the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

The suspect, through his lawyer Mbiyu Kamau, told the magistrate he was still indisposed following the beating he received from the mob.

“My client complains of chest pain and severe headache which resulted from the beatings he was subjected to by a mob who attacked him alleging he brutally murdered the student,” said Kamau.

He asked the court to be considerate to the condition of the suspect and allow him to be taken to a hospital for review and treatment for the pain before he is brought to court to take plea.

Magistrate order

The magistrate directed the suspect be taken to MTRH for treatment as requested by his lawyer. Moseti further ordered that once treated, the suspect be detained at Naiberi Police Station pending his appearance in court for mention of his case on April 30.