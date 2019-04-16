‘Wakanda’ fantasy boost to African heritage

Lisa Christoffersen

It is just over a year since “Black Panther” debut world screens. It was amazing and created wonder with great flair. Its axis point was Wakanda, an African Eden where the evergreen meets science fiction.

There were tribal masks, great costumes built with ‘historically accurate’ fabrics. The movie presented unfettered closeness to our continent and gave us an exquisite choreograph of what our cultural life could have been. It gave curators a moment to pause and reflect on our African heritage because we believe; it was not purely an imaginative movie. That culture is real!

Black Panther spoke to the nuance, importance and timeliness for the everyday lived experiences and the diaspora’s experiences of colonisation and marginalisation as a whole. “Black Panther’s” $201.7 million opening weekend challenged a longstanding norm in Hollywood that films led by and about Africa and African or black Americans do not do well.

It kick started a renaissance of sorts and a rising tide of interest in African art and culture. This is a most welcome wave that we collectively as a continent must now ride.

Heretofore, we had seen a cubist language against African tribal art when we see Kenyans opting to collect Western themed artifacts when a whole galore exists right in our African tribal mix right here on our doorstep.

The majority of Black Panther, staring Kenya’s Lupita Nyong’o was set in a fictional African country called Wakanda which hides in plain sight. Untouched by colonialism and globalisation, its culture thrived immensely.

It was a sustainable society where the citizen’s visual identity and dress was aesthetically rich and bright. Such attire may have been fictitious creations by a leading brand powerhouse in the US or in South Africa, but it speaks to our common heritage as a continent.

Africa is home to artefacts that pay homage to our heritage. There is a rare sense of openness allowing for closeness to nature, which was very much Africa’s way of living. Everywhere we look, there is use of primeval elements in the creation of many of Africa’s artifacts. Traditional crafts employ the colour-chart in amusing ways. And this was before colonialism.

This art is timeless and presents Africa with many opportunities to showcase its worth at the global market as a true business partner in tribal arts as well as contemporary arts. As a result, it behooves those in the practice of art to summon their minds, engage their peers and government to secure places that would ascend Kenya’s star in the world stage.

In my case, I started off at 22 by packing my Danish life into suitcases and with a one-way ticket returned to Kenya. I worked as an interior designer for a hotel on the outskirts of Nairobi then moved to Arusha, Tanzania where I set up a small safari company and a shop. My meeting with Dr Johan Koloss, a German authority on African tribal arts fascinated me then, as I am today, with what I learnt and so I began my lifelong love for African artifacts.

I had arrived at my Wakanda and I have never looked back. To me, the fantasy Wakanda land exists in real life with all its expansive drama, energy, lateral abilities and amazing perfections. It lies curated complete with its many X-factors, groaning under the weight of language, history and in a coma in many galleries across the country awaiting your discovery of it. —The writer is the owner of the Home Gallery. [email protected]