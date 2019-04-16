Summit provides impetus for devolution

Alberto Leny

Devolution is a central plank of our governance structure. The Fourth Annual Legislative Summit, which opened in Kisumu yesterday, emboldens the spirit of devolution in the management of political reforms and the development agenda.

Leaders are expected to pledge commitment to the tenets of this constitutional dispensation while identifying impediments that prevent realisation of its full potential.

The architects of devolution grafted into the Constitution the objective of “promoting social and economic development and the provision of proximate, easily accessible services throughout Kenya.”

Strengthening devolution requires complementarity between National and county governments, with the activation of the Inter-Governmental Relations Technical Committee encompassing all arms of government, the Summit and the Council of Governors. If properly managed, devolution promises to be the antidote to ills that continue to afflict the nation.

Devolved governance means the promotion of democratic and accountable exercise of power that fosters national unity by recognising diversity. It gives powers of self-governance to the people and enhances their participation in the exercise of the powers of the State and in making decisions affecting them.

Kenya’s devolution is a “unique, innovative, progressive and revolutionary system of government” in which the sovereign powers reposes in the citizenry and can be invoked either directly or indirectly through democratically elected representatives. A philosophical interpretation of devolution is critical in understanding its objects, values and principles.

Kenya’s Constitution attests to this philosophical foundation of sovereignty vested in God and extended to the people (citizens): “We, the people of Kenya…acknowledging the supremacy of the Almighty God…proud of our ethnic, cultural and religious diversity, determined to live in peace and unity as one indivisible sovereign nation…recognising the aspirations of all Kenyans for a government based on the essential values of human rights, equality, freedom, democracy, social justice and the rule of law, adopt enact and give this Constitution to ourselves and to our future generations.”

These sovereign powers are innate in the people and are invoked through a culture of civic virtues. Historically, however, these powers have been emasculated and expropriated by leaders.

Decentralisation is an expression of devolution as an instrument of redressing historical fraud, abuse, misuse and concentration of power in the hands of an overbearing and exclusive elite or an imperial and obtrusive Executive.

The shift of power from the State to the people fosters a culture of civic virtues through informed citizen participation in democratic processes and in decision-making structures.

It is because of the foregoing that one gets the feeling that the summit kicked off on wrong footing with MCAs making demands that are basically geared to self-benefit by demanding more allowances.

Today, counties are synonymous with graft and lack of accountability amid deepening poverty and inequity. These are the issues one would expect to be addressed in Kisumu. —[email protected]