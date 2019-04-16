Kisii leaders clash over Matiang’i leadership

A war of words has erupted among Gusii community leaders over perceived presidential ambitions of Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i.

While some claim the CS has no respect for elected leaders, Nyamira Senator Okongo Omogeni dismissed those saying they were being used to derail his regional and national influence.

On Saturday, Omogeni claimed that some MPs from the community were being used by a politician with 2022 presidential ambitions to paint Matiang’i in bad light because he perceives him as a potential threat in the State House contest.

The senator, however, warned the Gusii politicians that the community will not allow their sons and daughters to be used to discredit Matiang’i.

Addressing faithful at Bomondo SDA church on Saturday, Omogeni described Matiang’i as a distinguished leader and a performer who deserves support from the community. “Matiang’i is fit to be the president of this country and that is why some people have started fearing and now they want to discredit his abilities,” he said.

Omogeni was reacting to claims by MPs Ben Momanyi (Borabu) and Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango) that Matiang’i has been snubbing them when they seek audience with him on various issues.

Hold talks

Speaking to People Daily, Momanyi claimed Matiang’i has no respect for them questioning his leadership abilities. He claimed that efforts to hold talks with Matiang’i on development issues have hit a snag.

This comes as Matiang’i called on Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama to convene a meeting to address challenges facing the residents. He also called on elected leaders to unite for development.

“I ask my governor to convene a leaders meeting so that we can find a lasting solution to a number of problems facing our county,” Matiang’i recently told a gathering at Miruka market.