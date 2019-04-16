Abrupt evacuation of Cuban doctors affects health services

Sophie Njoka and Nancy Gitonga @PeopleDailyKe

Health services in four counties bordering Somalia have suffered a big blow after all Cuban doctors posted in the area left following fears of possible kidnapping by al Shabaab militants.

Four doctors posted in Lamu and Tana River were the latest to leave their station yesterday after they demanded to be airlifted to Nairobi on Sunday evening.

The four were moved after security apparatus circulated signals in relation to a national security advisory, asking the doctors working in volatile areas to move out with immediate effect.

Possible attacks

The government has also increased security to Cuban doctors based in Kilifi, Kwale, Taita Taveta and Mombasa counties.

In Kwale, the two female doctors attached to Msabweni County Referral Hospital have been moved out of Ukunda. The number of police officers guarding them has also been increased to four.

Security agencies have listed Kwale as home to many of al Shabaab returnees and sympathisers.

A senior security officer privy to the information said the move was a directive from the Interior ministry following the kidnapping of two Cuban doctors in Mandera on Friday.

“The withdrawal of the doctors from the four counties follows a directive issued by the Ministry of Interior similarly to those working in Wajir, Garissa and Mandera who have since been recalled due to fears of possible attacks and kidnapping,” said the source.

Lamu County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri said the doctors had been escorted to catch a flight to Nairobi.

Meanwhile, a Nairobi court yesterday allowed police to continue detaining a driver attached to the two kidnapped doctors until investigations are complete.

Isaack Ibrein Robow appeared before Milimani resident magistrate Muthoni Nzibe under tight security escort from Anti-terrorism Police Unit.

The two doctors, Landy Rodriguez (a surgeon) and Herera Correa (general physician), are yet to be found. In an affidavit filed in court, inspector Abdishakur Adan sought more time to hold the suspect to enable investigative officers to interrogate him.

“Due to security reasons, I request that the respondent be detained at a police station within Nairobi county,” said Adan.

The officer told the court that information gathered so far shows that Robow was involved in the plot to kidnap the doctors.

Terrorism act

“Intelligence reports show that the respondent has other associates who were, or are, assisting him in planning and executing the kidnap and there is need to carry out detailed interviews with the suspect,” said the officer.

Robow is being investigated for several terrorism and related offences among them conspiracy to commit a terrorism act, kidnap and murder.

“That the activities of terrorism and their associates pose a great risk to the national security and security of the entire peace-loving human race in the world and Robow actions must be fully investigated,” said Adan.