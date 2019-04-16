Ten Africa’s mammoth telco firms

The rate of mobile phone and internet penetration in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) continues to grow. According to the Mobile Economy Sub-Saharan Africa 2017 report by GSMA, at the end of 2016, there were 420 million mobile subscribers in SSA; the region continues to grow faster than any other region. The report projects that the region will have more than half a billion subscribers by 2020. Here is a list of the biggest telecom service providers according to IT News Africa

1. MTN

MTN Group Ltd, formerly M-Cell, is a South Africa-based multinational mobile telecommunications company, operating in many African, European and Asian countries. Its head office is in Johannesburg. As of 30 June 2016, MTN had 232.6 million subscribers across its operations making it the twelfth largest mobile network operator in the world and the largest in Africa. Although MTN operates in more than 20 countries, one-third of its revenues come from Nigeria, where it holds about 35 per cent market share. It is currently valued at Sh1.84 trillion (market capitalisation).

2. Vodacom

South Africa’s Vodacom Group Ltd boasts more than 70 million customers. It has operations in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mozambique and Lesotho, and provides business services to customers in more than 32 African countries, including Kenya. Vodacom is the leading cellular network in Africa with an estimated market share of 58 per cent and more than 103 million customers. Its net revenue last year stood at more than Sh625 billion.

3. Safaricom

Safaricom is the largest mobile service provider in Kenya. It is also one of the most profitable companies in the East and Central African region. It is most renowned as the home of M-Pesa, a mobile money transfer platform, and is classified as a Public Limited Company owned by Vodacom (35 per cent), Treasury (35 per cent), Vodafone (five per cent) and retail investors at 25 per cent.Safaricom controled approximately 64.2 per cent of the Kenyan market as at December 2018 with a 25.7 million subscriber base.

4. Telkom Mobile

Telkom is a South African mobile telecommunications company. Telkom SA SOC Ltd operates in more than 38 countries across the African continent. Telkom is a semi-privatised, 40 per cent State-owned enterprise. Recent market statistics show that Telkom stock has risen by 360 per cent.Telkom’s mobile business is the fourth-largest in South Africa after Cell C’s; together they have about 21 million subscribers.

5. Airtel Africa

Bharti Airtel International B.V.doing business as Airtel Africa, is a holding company and a subsidiary of Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel. Through its subsidiaries, Airtel Africa provides telecommunication services in 15 African countries. Nigeria is Airtel’s most profitable market followed by Ghana. As of March 2017, it had 78 million subscribers on the continent. It made $314 million (Sh31.7 billion) in 2018.

6. Glo Network

Globacom Ltd is a Nigerian multinational telecommunications company founded in 2003 by billionaire Mike Adenuga. It has more than 45 million subscribers currently making it the second largest network operator in Nigeria. It has a strong footprint in West Africa with presence also felt in neighbouring Benin and Ghana. GLO has the largest roaming coverage for voice and data in Africa.

7. Etisalat

Etisalat provides innovative solutions and services to 141 million subscribers in 15 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa;with the Africa coverage taking in at least 10 countries in North and West Africa. Today Etisalat boasts a portfolio of brands such as Etisalat Misr, Mobily, Ufone, Maroc Telecom. Its profitability looks good with its current market capitalisation standing in the region of $40.3 billion (Sh4.1 trillion).

8. Maroc Telecom

Maroc Telecom is the main telecommunication company in Morocco. The company is listed on both the Casablanca Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris. Its network covers 97 per cent of the Moroccan population. It also has 12.5 million customers in Mali, Gabon, Burkina Faso and Mauritania. It is one of the most profitable phone operators in Africa with a revenue of more than Sh250 billion during the first seven months of 2012.

9. Orange Egypt

Orange Egypt has international roaming agreements with 348 operators in 135 countries, being the first in Egypt to establish roaming agreements with the US and Canada, as well as non-GSM operators in South America. Orange achieved a Speed Score of 15.97, making it the fastest mobile network in Egypt. As of October, 2017, Orange had about 33.5 million active subscribers.

10. Orascom Telecom Algeria

As of March 2009, Orascom Telecom Algeria (OTA) network served more than 14.1 million subscribers, representing a market share of 63.5 per cent of total mobile subscribers in Algeria and geographical coverage in 48 Wilayas (provinces). Initially Orascom Telecom built up its telecom business rapidly by taking on debt to expand into a few new markets.