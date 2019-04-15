Sudan’s transitional military council arrests former government members

Sudan’s transitional military council has arrested members of the former government and promised not to disperse protesters.

A spokesman also urged the opposition to pick the next prime minister and vowed to implement their choice. Months of protests in Sudan led to the ouster and arrest of long-time leader Omar al-Bashir on Thursday.

Demonstrators have vowed to stay on the streets until there is an immediate move to civilian rule. A sit-in is continuing outside the defence ministry in the capital, Khartoum. -BBC Africa