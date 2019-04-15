NEWSPeople DailyWORLD

Sudan’s transitional military council arrests former government members

People Daily April 15, 2019
Sudan’s transitional military council has arrested members of the former government and promised not to disperse protesters.

A spokesman also urged the opposition to pick the next prime minister and vowed to implement their choice. Months of protests in Sudan led to the ouster and arrest of long-time leader Omar al-Bashir on Thursday.

Demonstrators have vowed to stay on the streets until there is an immediate move to civilian rule. A sit-in is continuing outside the defence ministry in the capital, Khartoum. -BBC Africa

