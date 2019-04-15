KCB demolishes Nakuru 36-18

Nakuru RFC had a night to forget in their trip to the Den at KCB Sports Club when the hosts masterminded a humiliating defeat to the visitor.

It was Nakuru who led the scores with an early conversion that saw the results at 3-0.

KCB RFC masterminded a remarkable comeback that saw them ran in several tries and conversions as the Kenya Cup semis gets underway.

KCB Head Coach Curtis Olago changed his squad tactics a move that saw Michael Wanjala ran the first try for the Bankers.Ahmed shaban converted to give KCB a 7-3 lead.

It was all downhill from there as KCB attacked dozens of times breaking the deadlock.

Adrian Opondo played in Stafford Abeka to land KCB the third try leaving the scores at 19-6 before the break.

Francis Mwita went over the white for the bankers as Michale Wanjala converted to leave the scores at 26-6. KCB ran in 6 tries and three conversions during the enterprise cup quarterfinal clash.

Isaac Njoroge added next try for KCB leaving the scores at 31-6..KCB will face Impala in the Enterprise cup semi finals. Coach Olago heaped praises on the squad. The bankers will break for a one week training camp starting on Monday before resuming for Kenya cup semi finals that will see them play Impala Saracens.