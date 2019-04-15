Juma returns to Leopards after ‘loan’ stint at Homeboyz

Renowned football fan Isaac Juma has returned to AFC Leopards after spending slightly more than a year supporting another SportPesa Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz.

Juma claimed to have been mistreated by Ingwe faithfuls when he suffered a broken arm in a stampede during a league match involving the 13-time Kenyan champions.



The fan, who has now moved his base from Nakuru to his native Mumias, jokingly told Wikendi Sports that he was just ‘on loan’ at Homeboyz as Leopards remains the club of his choice.



Juma claims to have created a lot of enemies for ditching the oldest club in the country and was now happy to be back and wished them well in their pursuit of titles.



“Life has been unbearable since I stopped supporting Leopards and opted for Homeboyz as some people in Kakamega and Mumias restaurants even refused to serve me food and drinks claiming I was a traitor. I’m happy to be back home now,” said Juma.