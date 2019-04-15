NSE admits leasing company into Ibuka

Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has admitted Vehicle and Equipment Leasing Ltd (VAELL) to its premium incubation and acceleration programme, Ibuka.

VAELL is the market leader in asset leasing, maintenance and consulting in East and Central Africa. Established in 2006, VAELL provides bespoke leasing services across various markets in Africa. Geoffrey Odundo NSE Chief Executive Officer said the enrolment of the company into Ibuka was a key milestone and will commence VAELL’s prospective listing and growth journey.

VAELL chairman Joseph Kiiza, said the company started its operations 12 years ago and has been on a positive growth trajectory over the years.