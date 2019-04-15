Hotels eye windfall as Kisumu hosts senator’s summit

Noven Owiti @PeopleDailyKe

Hospitality sector in Kisumu is gearing up for booming business as the fourth annual legislative summit kicks off in the lake-side town.

Western Kenya Hospitality Leaders Association chairman Robinson Anyal said the event presents the sector with good opportunity to do business.

He said hoteliers in Kisumu anticipate reaping big from the four-day summit mainly from accommodation. They also expect a bit of leisure activities business when the visitors take time off to tour some of the local attractions.

“This is going to be a direct business for the hoteliers in the town. We expect to generate good income from the business opportunity that has come with the summit,” said Anyal. He said hotel bookings in Kisumu town were at 60 per cent as at the weekend, with most confirmations to be made today.

Most top class hotels in the town, Anyal added were fully-booked for the conference which started yesterday and runs to Thursday.

Grand Royal Swiss Hotel General manager Shanawaz Basheer said the summit is a booster to the lakeside town hoteliers, adding: “Our facility is 100 per cent booked for the prestigious event.” President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to open the summit today.

The annual conference was preceded by pre-summit events at the weekend. About 4, 000 delegates are expected to congregate for the annual summit.