Tusker drown Sharks as Posta put six past Mt Kenya

James Magayi

Boniface Muchiri and Timothy Otieno combined to earn Tusker FC a 2-0 victory over Kariobangi Sharks in a SportPesa Premier League tie yesterday.

After a dour opening half, it was Otieno who pounced for Robert Matano’s side in the 64th minute with a thunderous shot after holding off his marker.

Muchiri would pop up with another peach of a goal nine minutes later to double Tusker’s lead and leave Sharks chasing for a first league victory in six matches. However, Tusker held forte with returnee Eugene Asike marshaling the backline to deny Sharks.

Rained off

In Machakos, 2009 champions Sofapaka equaled Gor Mahia’s tally of 44 points with a 96th minute goal that broke a stubborn KCB. The match was headed for a barren draw when Sofapaka scored with virtually he last kick of the match.

Third-placed Bandari also consolidated their push for the title when they hit Western Stima 2-1 in Kusumu while in Awendo, the hotly-contested fixture between Sony Sugar and AFC Leopards was rained off at the 63rd minute. Leopards were leading by a solitary goal scored in the 24th minute by Whyvonne Isuza. The match will be replayed today.

Meanwhile, prior to yesterday’s lunchtime fixture, struggling Posta Rangers had scored a paltry 11 goals in 22 league matches but somehow increased their tally to 17 after putting six past a relegation-bound Mount Kenya United in Machakos.