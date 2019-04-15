Race still tight as Salah stunner downs Chelsea after Man City’s win over Palace

London, Sunday

Mohamed Salah scored one of the best goals of the Premier League season as Liverpool overcame Chelsea 2-0 to retake top spot from Manchester City.

There had been few clear chances in the match until Sadio Mane headed home in the 51st minute following a slick move.

Two minutes later, Anfield erupted again when Salah fired a 25-yard angled effort into the top right corner.

Eden Hazard twice went close for the Blues, first with a shot that hit the post and another saved by Alisson.

Palace 1-2 Man City

Manchester City must win their remaining five Premier League games to retain the title, insisted Pep Guardiola as his side won 3-1 at Crystal Palace in Sunday’s early kick off.

Raheem Sterling scored twice as City rarely looked troubled despite having failed to beat Palace in their last two meetings.

“We think Liverpool is able to win all the games. In the Premier League the position is in our hands and we need to win all the games. There is no other chance if we want to make back-to-back (titles),” said Guardiola.

Guardiola’s men had to see out a nervous finale at Selhurst Park to ramp up the pressure on Liverpool when Luka Milivojevic’s free-kick gave Palace hope of a dramatic comeback nine minutes from time.

Instead, City broke to seal the three points on the counter-attack when the outstanding Kevin de Bruyne teed up Gabriel Jesus to make it 3-1.

The trip to south London kicked off a massive week for City with Tottenham to visit the Etihad Stadium twice in the next six days for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final and a vital Premier League clash with implications for both the title and top four race. -Agencies