Kenya tops in cases of human trafficking

Njambi Wanjiku

Kenya has been mapped as a leading source in human trafficking for forced labour and sex trafficking regionally.

According to Awareness Against Human Trafficking, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to fighting the vice, most common recruitment regions include Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

In most of these cases, victims are vulnerable children and young adults.

The United Nations recently said 71 per cent of victims globally are women and girls. Three out of four of these females are sexually exploited.

According to Trafficking in Persons Report 2018 by the US Department of State, Kenya continues to host illegal recruiters, who maintain networks in Uganda and Ethiopia which recruit workers through fraudulent offers of employment in the Middle East and Asia.

In the 2015 survey findings of the National Crime Research Centre on human trafficking in Kenya, Busia, Moyale and Mandera topped domestic routes for transit for children within Kenya.

The flow of cross-border trafficking is mainly from Uganda to Busia. Illicit brew dens and entertainment joints in Busia target and exploit young Ugandan girls for labour and sexually.

According to Article 13 of the 2001 Children’s Act, a child shall be entitled to protection from physical and psychological abuse, neglect and any other form of exploitation including sale, trafficking or abduction by any person.

However, eliminating human trafficking has continually proven to be difficult despite laws and penalties. According to the report, Kenya does not meet the minimum standards for eliminating human trafficking.

Human trafficking is still rampant despite a directive by the government to register all agencies linking Kenyans to employment opportunities abroad. In 2018, only 45 out of the many overseas employment agencies in the country had registered with the Foreign Affairs ministry.

A United Nations (UN) report, Economic Development in Africa Report 2018, also lists Nairobi as one Africa’s top migration hubs. The report notes both legal and illegal migrants are mostly on transit seeking entrance to Southern Africa, Europe and America. It adds that Somalia has contributed to the highest number of immigrants to Kenya at 485,000.

Political instability and conflict in Somalia was the main reason of forced migration in the region.