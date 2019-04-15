Several clubs go for months without paying players, leaving them broke and hopeless

James Magayi

Football in Kenya is like the biblical fig tree that does not produce fruits when needed. The allure of Kenya attracts players from around the region who only realise the mirage upon signing contracts.

Sofapaka

At the close of last month, Ugandan Umaru Kasumba received Sh100,000 from the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya for winning the February Player of the Month Award.

His team-mates also got Sh100,000 to share as part of the gong’s proceeds since football is a team sport.

The money was channeled through the team manager Hillary Echesa. What happened next typified a family united for better or worse. The money, including Kasumba’s, was pooled together and equally shared among players after a 10 percent tithe was deducted.

This was in spite of the fact that Kasumba was entitled to the entire Sh100,000. He consented to share his right with fellow players because no one at the club has been paid their wages since the start of this year.

They have had to borrow money for subsistence in the hope that club president Elly Kalekwa will eventually find finances to settle pending wages.

“We are a family at Sofapaka so when we go through difficult times, we stick together as a team. Whenever we face problems together, it gets light so that is why we divided the money with everyone in the team,” Kasumba told People Sport.

Despite the financial struggles, team unity at Sofapaka saw them soar to the top of league standings but their energy eventually wore off and were nocked off their perch.

Sofapaka’s case is an example of the struggles facing football in Kenya. The club struggles despite having a shirt sponsor in gaming firm Betika who committed an annual Sh50 million to the team. The whereabouts of this sponsorship money is inexplicable but the players are suffering greatly.

Kayumba Soter had enough of Sofapaka’s struggles and left for AFC Leopards as according to the rules, players are free to terminate their contracts without a penalty if a club fails to pay salaries in three consecutive months. Soter found a new home, others did not and are still waiting, hoping that ‘Prezda’ will pay.

Mount Kenya United

Two years ago, politician Moses Kuria gave Gor Mahia a public lecture on how to run a football club. It turns out Kuria too needs a lesson on this.

The Gatundu South MP teamed up with other like-minded politicians, most notably Francis Mureithi to acquire Nakumatt Football Club. They promptly changed its name to Mount Kenya United and injected hope of a better future for the game and the players.

Barely months since taking over, Kuria, Mureithi and their ilk have failed to pay the players’ five months wages. The team is stuck bottom of the league and suffered a 6-2 hammering from Posta Rangers yesterday with relegation a near certainty. After which the “owners” will likely abandon it.

Mathare United

The 2008 league winners have two shirt sponsors; Odibet in the front and Ng’ombe behind. Any ordinary observer would marvel at the windfall the club has but the truth is that Mathare United have not paid their players for three months.

The team started the 2018/19 league with great zeal but predictably and dramatically fell off the wagon as the playing unit got unsettled with unpaid salaries.

Kariobangi Sharks

Behind the façade of success and orderliness at Kariobangi Sharks lies real struggle. Players endure months of delayed salaries but few would dare speak publicly as the club is owned and funded by Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa.

Zoo FC

Zoo is a “community club” owned by Kericho lawyer Ken Ochieng. Since its inception, Zoo have not been paying salaries to players, instead offering them jobs in the numerous industries around Kericho and allowances. The players thus play part time while working full-time in different offices.

The club mostly recruits young untested talents and gives them exposure in the top-flight league. The struggle becomes real when there are no job openings to absorb players and they constantly lose their best players to paying rivals. They are currently in a precarious situation.