Restore sanity in politics, MPs tell Uhuru

Philip Yegon

A group of Jubilee politicians yesterday urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to cool political temperatures.

MPs Alice Wahome (Kandara), Mary Waithira (Maragua), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South) and Ngugi Nduati (Gatanga) said heightened political activity was not healthy for the country.

Speaking at Saba Saba Catholic church in Maragua, Wahome (pictured) said the only person who can restore sanity is the President.

She accused some leaders, both in Jubilee and Opposition, of propagating hate and division in the party.

“We want stability in the country and the we expect Uhuru to take the lead,” she said.

PG meeting

The MP said the President should call a Parliamentary Group meeting and set the record straight on his position on Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Kuria blamed the bickering in Jubilee on Opposition leaders.

Elsewhere, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot asked the new Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to immediately return security officers who were attached to some Jubilee politicians.

Speaking at a funeral in Bureti constituency on Saturday, the senator threatened to mobilise legislators to impeach Mutyambai who was sworn in last week if he fails to address the issue.

“We ask you to stop interfering with politics. You are not supposed to take sides,” Cheruiyot said.

Leaders whose security are said to have been moved include Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika.

“Bodyguards of MPs and other leaders is not a privilege but a right guaranteed by the Constitution,” he said.

Police spokesman Charles Owino said the recall had nothing to do with politics, but part of a reform agenda which requires that all protection services be under the Administration Police,

“The officers are supposed to be from AP in line with the transformative agenda,” said Owino.