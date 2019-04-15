Provisional World Relay team named after trials

Amos Abuga

Athletics Kenya (AK) on Saturday named a provisional team of 33 for the World Relay Championship slated for May 12-13 in Yokohama, Japan.

The naming of the team followed the conclusion of the National Relay Series/Trials which were held at the Lornah Kiplagat Stadium, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The facility regarded as one of the World’s best high altitude centres was unsettling for the elite athletes during the one-day event. The athletes were extremely exhausted that they failed to raise quorum for relay events, only flat races took place during the low Key Nationals.

Kenya’s team manager for Yokohama Daniel Kimutai Pyaban told People Sport that the men’s 4x400m team will have to be subjected to another qualification, possibly the Mauritius trials set for April 26-27 if they are to meet the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) qualifying time of 3.05. Kenya had recorded 3:00.92 during the championships, times that were not recognised.

Alex Sampao, Collins Omae, Alphas Kishoiyan, Joseph Sanare and Kenneth Kimeu were named to represent Kenya in the 4x400m.

In the women’s equivalent event, Maureen Thomas, Gladys Nthenya, Evangeline Makena and Veronica Mutua will be the country’s hopes in Japan.

“It is not really our fault that IAAF has failed to ratify our time from the Africa championships in Assaba, Nigeria. How is it Kenya’s fault that the venue for the championships had not been certified by the international body? I think Kenya is the victim here,” said Pyaban who is also the KDF athletics boss.

“We have received invitation from the Mauritius federation , though we could have loved to take part at the Botswana’s nationals as well to gauge our team,” he said.