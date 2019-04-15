No pain, no gain

Boston Sunday

Much has been made of the loneliness of the long distance runner, but for many of the 128 elite athletes who will run Monday’s 123rd Boston Marathon, their race preparations required a commitment from their entire family.

Some athletes have spent weeks, even months, at far-away training camps while their spouses stayed at home working full or part-time jobs, taking care of homes, and minding children.

Young children lost precious time with fathers and mothers, all in the name of marathon success.

For Kenya’s Edna Kiplagat, the 2017 Boston Marathon champion, her marathon build-up put an unusual strain on her family this year.

In January, her husband and coach, Gilbert Koech, and her children, Carlos (15) and Wendy (10), relocated from Kenya to Boulder, Colorado, where they enrolled in an American school for the first time. Kiplagat remained in Kenya to train alone trusting Koech to support the children during their transition.

“I was by myself for one and a half months because they moved in January,” said Kiplagat, who didn’t get to Boulder until mid-March.

“My coach gave me the programme. I was updating him every day on everything I have done. I was happy with what I did because it was everything he wanted to do.”

Competitive career

Koech, who gave up his own running career to coach his wife, has a special understanding of what she needs to succeed. Everything in their family is organised to maximise Kiplagat’s chances of success, especially since she is close to the end of her competitive career.

Shadrack Biwott is also a father and had to spend long periods of time away from his family in Folsom, California. But Biwott, 34, said his wife Katharine, son Xavier (11), and daughter Eve (6), are fully committed to his career.

“To be honest, without my family I wouldn’t be doing this. Because I’m away from my family, and so if the family wasn’t behind this one hundred percent it would be tough,” he told Race Results Weekly.

Biwott was away from home about two and a half months during his Boston build-up, including stints in Florida and Kenya.

For Sally Kipyego, the 2012 Olympic 10,000m silver medallist for Kenya who became an American citizen in January, 2017, her primary training partner is her husband, Kevin Chelimo.

Chelimo, a 2:15 marathoner, matched nearly every step of Kipyego’s marathon programme while the couple stayed in Kenya for training with their daughter Emma (21 months-old) this winter. Chelimo has committed himself to helping his wife build back up to the world-class level she was at before having Emma.

— Letsrun.com