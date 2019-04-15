Rotich prepares for opening Diamond League race

Emmanuel Masinde

Ferguson Rotich will be among other Kenyan elite athletes as they return to competitive action of the first round of the IAAF Diamond League at the state-of-the-art Khalifa International Stadium, Doha on May 3.

Rotich won the 800m men’s race during the national championships cum relay trials in Iten at Lorna Kiplagat Stadium over the weekend as he qualifies to represent the country during World Relays Championships in Yokohama, Japan next month.

Rotich says that after testing himself now he feels ready to conquer the world in his specialised 800m in Doha.

“The race has been good to me as I prepare to run in diamond league this year which is a good thing and my body is responding well and I hope for the best in Doha,” said Rotich who will battle it out with Emmanuel Korir who started last season with high note after winning 800m in Doha.

Rotich has a personal best in 800m of 1.43.22, has represented Kenya in 2013 World Championships and he is a gold medallist in 4x800m relay of 2014 IAAF World Relays.

Other Kenyans will be freshly-minted World cross country gold medallist Helen Obiri will lead other three Kenyan champions as they return to competitive action on May 3 in the first round of the 2019 Diamond League in Doha. Commonwealth games champion Obiri will be on defence of the 3,000m in Doha, has made history this year by winning gold at the IAAF World cross country championships in Aarhus, Denmark.

Through that exploits she became the first athlete to win titles at IAAF World championships, IAAF World Indoor Championships, IAAF World cross Country Championships as well as the IAAF World Relays.