Focus shifts to East African Games as first-time winners are crowned in Mombasa

Lynette Matheka

Curtains to the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Term One Ball Games held at Mombasa County came down on Saturday with new champions being crowned in all girls’ team events and in rugby.

It was five days of doing battle as teams searched for tickets to the East Africa school games scheduled for August in Arusha, Tanzania as well as for the bragging rights of being crowned 2019 champions.

In the girls’ events two champions, Buruburu and Kirandich respectively dethroned Kaya Tiwi and Moi Girls Kamusinga in basketball and handball at the finals.

In the absence of girls’ hockey defending champions Trans Nzoia Mixed who were eliminated at the regional level, St Cecilia Misikhu lifted the trophy to take their title count to five.

Kirandich’s journey to their maiden handball title started five years ago when coach Kepha Nyaundi formed the team. For the first three years, St Francis Cheptarit had been the stumbling block but last year Nyaundi broke that jinx and they made it to the nationals where they finished third on their debut.

More confident

“Coming to the nationals last year and managing a podium finish was an eye opener for us and it made the players want to even work harder for the title. The experience gained in last year’s competitions also came in handy in winning this title.

The skills didn’t change much from last year but we came back more confident and the morale was high and that is what has won us our maiden title,” said coach Nyaundi.

Meanwhile, Nairobi’s Buru Buru Girls finally got it right after 19 years as they held on for a close 43-41 win to snatch the title from Phillip Onyango’s Kaya Tiwi who were looking to win the title for the fourth year in a row.

It was sweet revenge for Julius Otieno’s girls as they beat Kaya Tiwi on their own turf to reclaim the title they last won in 2000 when the games were held in Thika. The champions had lost by two baskets to Kaya Tiwi at the pool matches.

Superb defence

“This was a long time coming. We have been to the nationals and to the finals many times since 2000. We have lost to Kaya Tiwi and to Shimba Hills but today we exerted our revenge. The girls really worked for this title, their defence was superb and everything else worked perfectly for us,” said Otieno adding that in previous years luck has not been on their side.

In rugby, Kakamega School and Upper Hill were crowned champions in 15s and sevens respectively.

It was a maiden title for Upper Hill who beat last year’s winners and East Africa defending champions Laiser Hill to the title. Last year, Upper Hill, under coach Thomas Walgwe raced to their maiden 15s title both at the nationals and the regional competitions.