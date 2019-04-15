Prioritise security of students, varsities told

Hillary Mageka

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula has faulted universities and colleges for allegedly failing to prioritise students’ security and wellbeing.

He condemned last week’s brutal killing of Moi University student Ivy Wangeci and called for “a moral restoration” in the country.

In a thinly-veiled attack to the Church, the senator said institutions supposed to be custodians of morality have been turned into a haven of illicit financial activities.

“When you go to church, you get the best treatment when you say you have brought some money,” said the senator, adding: “Nobody is talking about getting on the beaten track,” he added.

Wetang’ula urged the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to expedite cases touching on student killings, particularly female students.

He pointed an accusing finger at parents for abandoning the duty of counselling their children.

“The society is going astray and we all have a duty to bring it back on track,” he said.