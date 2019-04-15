World Bank Sh45b project to boost technology use in farming

Bernard Gitau

World Bank has set aside Sh45 billion targeting a million farmers to expand the use of technology in scaling up food production.

Kenya, according to World Bank, was selected for the pilot project because the country is the digital innovation hub of Africa but its uptake of technology in agriculture is still low.

World Bank’s lead rural development specialist for the African region Dr Parmesh Shah said uptake of technologies is key in bridging Africa’s food deficit.

“Kenya’s agricultural sector has great potential to capitalise on digital technologies and innovations to achieve agricultural transformation,” he said.

The project under the Disruptive Agricultural Technology (DAT) will cover 45 counties targeting National Agricultural and Rural Inclusive Growth project and Kenya Climate Smart Agriculture Project.

Programme rolled out

Once it is piloted in Kenya, the progamme will then be rolled out in eight other countries on the continent.

The initiative will boost food security in the country which according to the Global Hunger Index 2018 still has “serious levels of hunger”.

The report shows the country has a score of 23.2 and a ranking of 77 out of 119 countries.