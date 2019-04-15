Student killing darkest moment of mother’s life

Mathew Ndung’u

“This is the darkest moment of my life. I cannot imagine how life will be without my sweetest daughter.” Those were the words of Winfred Waithera, the mother of slain Moi University student Ivy Wangeci.

Speaking to journalists for the first time since the brutal murder of the student by her neighbour Naftali Njahi Kinuthia on Tuesday, the distraught mother said the last seven days have been devastating for the family.

Waithera regretted that besides mourning Wangeci, they have had to deal with nasty rumours spread online about her.

False statements

She said Wangeci’s killer, who claimed she was his girlfriend, had never been officially introduced to the family.

“From the moment I heard of the news from the university, my life has been in darkness,” said the mother, fighting back tears.

Speaking at their Makongeni home in Thika, Waithera took issue with social media users for peddling falsehoods about Wangeci and being insensitive to the mourning family.

She said all the family asks for is space to grieve Wangeci.

“That Ivy being described is not the daughter that I gave birth to 25 years ago. That is not my daughter. My daughter has been a committed church member and the claims that she was HIV-positive are baseless,” said the mother.

She singled out an article written by a renowned blogger, who claimed Wangeci dated older, rich men, who even paid her school fees.

“She was a government-sponsored student and we did not need help paying her school fees. My daughter has never sat for a supplementary exam,” she added.

She revealed Wangeci had visited home recently and even brought her Easter gifts.

Change attitude

Waithera termed it unfortunate that every time a woman is killed, people demonise them despite them being victims.

“We must change our attitude towards women. They have learnt to work for themselves,” she said.

Wangeci’s uncle John King’ori said the deceased, whose brutal killing in Eldoret shook the nation, will be laid to rest on Thursday in Othaya, Nyeri county.

He said student’s death has generated a lot of public interest, thus they expected the funeral would attract a big number of mourners.

“We are expecting at least 2,000 people to attend and we are seeking help for funds to accord Wangeci a decent send-off,” he said.

The sixth-year medical student was hacked to death by Kinuthia, who pounced on her as she came from Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret after concluding her ward rounds.

The killer, who travelled from Nairobi to Eldoret for the mission, claimed he was angered by Wangeci’s refusal to be his lover.