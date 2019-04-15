Probe into inflated cost of mall project take shape

Mukalo Kwayera

Investigations into the circumstances under which the construction of a state-of-the-art mall in Kisumu cost three times more than its original estimates are almost complete, People Daily has established.

Authoritative sources revealed that some current and former senior State officers could soon find themselves in the dock should the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) concur with the findings of detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

For the last two months, sleuths have been investigating the manner in which the Sh4 billion property, put up by the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA), gobbled three times more than its original cost.

Cabinet secretaries, Principal Secretaries, high-ranking government officers have in the recent past been invited by EACC to shed light on the matter.

Among the nearly 100 individuals questioned include Cabinet secretary without portfolio Raphael Tuju who once served on the LBDA board, National Treasury CS Henry Rotich, his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge, Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri who headed the Devolution ministry during the 11th Parliament, former Attorney General Githu Muigai and Transport Principal Secretary Esther Koimett who previously had stints at the National Treasury.

EACC sleuths are trying to unravel how former and current LBDA top managers connived to inflate the costs of the architectural masterpiece put up by the regional development State agency on an 80-acre piece of land at Mamboleo junction on the Kisumu-Kakamega highway.

“There has been a slight delay because one of the Principal Secretaries who was to shed light on the matter has been out of the country. The PS is a great person of interest in the investigations. It is after having a session with the detectives that a decision shall be made on who among them should be prosecuted and who shall be treated as witnesses,” divulged an insider at EACC privy to the ongoings.