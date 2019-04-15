Iconic court re-opened in Mombasa

Sophie Njoka

The Judiciary has re-opened the Court of Appeal in Mombasa, now housed in one of the oldest buildings in the coastal town.

Chief Justice David Maraga on Friday presided over the official opening of the refurbished building. The Court of Appeal will serve litigants from Mombasa, Kwale and Taita Taveta counties, who until now depended on appellate court in Malindi.

The building, first opened by commissioner in charge of East Africa Protectorate Charles Elliot in 1902, has been refurbished but retained its initial architectural design.

The building hosted the first High Court in Kenya, which was later transferred to Nairobi in 1911.

The reopening of the Old Law Courts brings with it memories of the colonialists. Located next to Fort Jesus, which once acted as prison for people convicted at the court, the building still stands strong with a clock tower that was used as Mombasa’s standard timepiece.

Case backlog

Maraga said the building was repossessed by the Judiciary from National Museum of Kenya four years ago.

Maraga said the new court would help ease backlog of cases, which he admitted hampers administration of justice.

The Court of Appeal is grappling with a backlog of about 4,000 cases.

“We intend to conclude all cases which are five years and older by the end of this year,” he assured.

Court of Appeal President Justice William Ouko said the first appeal sitting in the refurbished court will be next month.