Sonko must end delay on deputy

It is almost now forgotten that Nairobi is the only county that does not have a deputy governor.

Since Polycarp Igathe threw in the towel in January last year after tumultuous relationship with Governor Mike Sonko, the latter has been dillydallying in picking a replacement even after a court advisory and the County Government (Amendment) Bill, 2017, passed by the Senate gave him a free hand to do so.

It will be recalled that Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, who assumed the position after the death of his boss Wahome Gakuru, did not waste time before appointing a deputy. But 15 months after the position fell vacant, Sonko is yet to make up his mind on who will be his principal assistant.

Various attempts to do so, including calling on Nairobi residents to help him pick a Igathe’s successor from a group of names, came a cropper.

Last week, a group of senators reminded the governor that Nairobi residents are still waiting for him to make the decision and challenged the county Assembly to flex its muscle and push Sonko to end the long wait.

The governor should, in fact, not be pushed to do what the law compels him to do. There is a reason why the Constitution creates the position of a deputy governor and why the Senate and the Judiciary acted quickly to fill the gaps in law on the replacement of office holder.

For one, as the principal assistant of the governor, the deputy has an important role to play in running the county. That means with a vacancy, the work that the occupier should be doing either falls on the shoulders of another person or is not performed at all.

Secondly, the absence of a deputy means there could be a constitutional crisis should the office of governor, for whatever reason, (God forbid) fall vacant. For instance, we shudder to think of what could happen if the governor’s office were to fall vacant while the deputy’s is also not occupied.

We expect Sonko to listen to voices of reason calling on him to carry his constitutional duty by giving city residents a deputy governor without further delay.

It is about time he made up his mind and did what he should have done more than a year ago.