Industrial training key to success of Big Four

The Big Four agenda is a four-point agenda by President Uhuru Kenyatta outlining what he will be focusing on in his last term to improve the living standards of Kenyans and leave a lasting legacy. The items are food security, manufacturing, affordable universal healthcare and housing.

To achieve the agenda, particularly manufacturing, industrial training is key as it encourages technical specialisation. Manufacturing is one of the sectors that could offer sustainable solution to mass youth unemployment and to realise this goal, there is need for investment in strategic long-term systems among them skills upgrading and enhanced industrial training.

The World Economic Forum recently released a report which highlighted the two critical elements that threaten growth of manufacturering. They include lack of skilled manufacturers and rising pressure on manufacturers to innovate.

The report states that approximately 10 million manufacturing jobs worldwide are unfilled because of a huge skills gap.

In developing economies such as Kenya, businesses have trouble filling basic skilled production jobs. That is why industrial training is pertinent to the future of manufacturing in Kenya.

Industrial training is a guaranteed way to not only enhance the performance of the workforce but also to boost employee morale and the potential of future employees.

The building industry, which is key in realisation of affordable housing agenda, is also facing shortage of skilled workers. The government, through the Industrial Training Act (1983) and the Industrial Training (Amendment) Act (2011) among other legal provisions, mandates the National Industrial Training Board to ensure that personnel engaged in industry is well trained for good performance, ensure an adequate supply of trained workforce for the industry and share the cost of training as evenly as possible among employers. The training is financed from a Levy Fund that employers contribute to in accordance with the number of workers in employment.

Some employers do not contribute to the fund, hence miss the opportunity to train their employees, improve work performance and reap more profits. What most employers don’t know is that contributors are reimbursed part or all the costs.

The National Industrial Training Authority (Nita), a State corporation, is at the centre of industrial training in Kenya. It supports industrial training and regulates apprentice and indentured learners in the industry.

With five industrial training centres spread across the country, Nita seeks to fill skills gap in the industry, upgrades employees’ skills and increases youths’ employability. Manufacturers need to make use of this chance and train more of their employees with these institutions to improve performance and realisation of manufacturing agenda.

Technical and Vocational Education and Training Institutions (Tvets) also offer specialised preparation for employment. With more support from National and County governments, these institutions have the potential of marching skills to industry requirements to ensure youth are relevant in the job market.

Kenya has 4,450 vocational training centers and 11 national polytechnics. Students enrollment in Tvets increased from 202,556 in 2016 to 275,139 in 2017 showing government’s commitment to industrial training, filling technical skill gap and addressing youth unemployment.

With more support for industrial training, Kenya will be on cause to achieving the Big Four agenda, more so manufacturing and affordable housing and reduce importation of labour.

