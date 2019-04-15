Can an African team ever win the World Cup?

The perennial question of whether an African team can ever win the World Cup is with us again?

The answer to this is yes! Top African teams now boast of the best players in the world. Countries such as Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Mali, Ghana, Togo have national sides selected from the elite players in Europe, and hire internationally acclaimed coaches.

Further, the solid displays by African teams since 1990 when Cameroon beat defending champions Argentina enroute to the quarter finals has proved that they have come of age. In Brazil, Ghana gave a solid account of itself when it drew with Germany, while Algeria thumped South Korea in an enthralling display of fluid and graceful football.

Why then, is the continent not matching towards the coveted crown of world soccer champion? The administration and management of soccer in Africa is in complete shambles. It starts from local politics. African football federations are wracked by internal conflict, mismanagement of resources, outright corruption and gross interference in the work of coaches.

Fifa has not helped. Fifa has been accused of corrupting African football officials to win elections. Consequently, it becomes impossible to crack the whip on them as they ruin soccer in their countries, as Fifa shields them from accountability.

Must-win game

Most times, African teams just implode on the pitch. None is more poignant than the game between Ghana and Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup, where all that stood between the hopes of an entire continent and its first ever semi-final berth was a penalty.

Ghanaian striker, Asamoah Gyan, blasted the ball over the bar. Who knows how far it would have gone had Ghana entered that semi-final?

The issue of bonuses has become a major destabilizing factor. These arrogant players cannot see the honour bestowed on them to play for their country and continent. One can also not understand how football officials allow the issue of bonuses to simmer until it explode.

Indiscipline is rife. Ghana had to send home Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng for gross indiscipline, just when the team needed all the concentration it could muster for its crucial qualifying must-win game against Portugal. They lost.

Unfortunately, it does not look like these issues will be sorted out anytime soon. Sadly, it looks highly unlikely that an African team will be lifting the trophy at the World Cup anytime soon. — [email protected]