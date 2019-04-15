Value manufacturing key to building brands

Rajul Malde

People typically think of manufacturing as industries and factories. Traditional manufacturing involves processing raw materials into finished goods. That is the old-fashioned notion of manufacturing.

Today, manufacturing has become more complex owing to the pervasive influence of technology and globalisation. Technology has spawned and enabled new production processes and techniques.

Globalisation has ensured that manufactured goods can be outsourced across borders. In addition, consumers are now demanding more.

For this reason, manufacturers all over the world are shifting focus from the traditional to the new concept of manufacturing. They are embracing the concept of value manufacturing which means adopting new, innovative ways of making products. It involves discovering great ideas and translating them into unique ways of creating products that consumers want and love.

Value manufacturing also includes transforming ideas into goods and products that meet ever evolving consumer needs. This is about innovation and value creation. When we think value in manufacturing, we should look at the whole process starting with innovative ideas to more creative ways of producing superior products.

In other words, value manufacturing goes beyond financial performance and profit and includes impact on society and the economy.

Finbarr Livesey, a leading expert on value manufacturing says it involves “the use of unique production processes, high brand recognition, rapid delivery times or highly customised services” to create value. He adds that value manufacturing is anchored on ‘knowledge-based expertise and innovation during the manufacturing process.’ He also identifies factors that are core to the concept of value manufacturing. These include efficiency, waste reduction, lower environmental impact and higher brand recognition.

Value manufacturing confers a sustainable competitive edge as products are attractive to consumers and the brand easily recognised and loved. This is because “unique production processes” and “high brand recognition” are the result of innovation or value creation. Sustainable manufacturing therefore, does not depend on the product alone; it also pays attention to how consumers view the brand and the business as a whole.

As Livesey notes, production is not the only activity in manufacturing. There are other activities like research and product design. If the product does not resonate with the consumer, then it does not matter how many units are produced, or how efficient or advanced the production lines are.

Innovative manufacturing practice also comes with other benefits such as business agility, which is simply, the ability to quickly respond to evolving consumer and operational environments.

A manufacturer using unique processes is more likely to remain competitive in the long term. The same applies to products that command high brand recognition. This is what is known as the strategic value of a business.

Social value is measured in terms of the impact of a business on the community and environment. Users of products are focusing more on how they are produced and their impact on human health and well-being.

Consumers can be put off by bad manufacturing practices like pollution. Recycling, efficient water and energy use are just some of the practices that can create immense value for a business from a social and environmental perspective.

I must also emphasise that value manufacturing should be embraced by all teams in the organisation – engineering, marketing, finance, distribution, and production. Innovation should cut across all functions in manufacturing.

A brand represents the totality of all business processes. From the way production is configured, to how the product is designed and packaged, to how it gets to the consumer, creativity is crucial. This also helps in improving efficiency, reducing waste and lowering cost of production and distribution.

On a higher level, value manufacturing can be a key driver of the competitiveness of Kenya’s manufacturing sector. The government has prioritised manufacturing as one of the four pillars of inclusive growth under the Big 4 agenda. The next step ought to be promoting value manufacturing. The government should also consider rewarding manufacturing firms that create value for consumers and the economy.

—The writer comments on development issues