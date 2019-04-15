Wage bill derailing growth, says Munya

Dorcas Mbatia

Trade Cabinet secretary Peter Munya yesterday hit at Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi over funds mismanagement and high wage bill of Sh1.2 billion.

Speaking on Saturday during the opening of Transnational Sacco branch in Mikinduri, the CS said the county government of Meru should be ready to answer questions raised by the Auditor General report over gross mismanagement of public funds.

Wage bill

“It is unbelievable how the county’s wage bill has increased in a year, it means something is wrong somewhere and the auditor’s report has underlined several irregular payments and misuse of funds so Kiraitu should be ready to answer these questions,” said Munya (pictured).

He said the high number of recruitments being undertaken by the county are unsustainable.

“When billions of shillings go to salaries and less to developments, the fruits of devolution will never reach mwananchi,” he added.

Munya at the same time called on Kenyans to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s war against corruption.