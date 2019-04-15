Donors throw in beer to wash down food aid

The other day I heard some philanthropic blokes travelled hundreds of miles to deliver food aid to starving fellows out there in Turkana or Samburu or something.

Is there a difference between the two? I can’t recall. That is because my memory is failing as fast as my hair is thinning on my scalp. Or was it those primary school teachers who skipped this bit of history? It’s very hard to tell.

But I was telling you about the kindly souls who went to donate food. Did I say food? I meant food and drinks. And I do not mean soft drinks.

If you thought the most fitting drink to accompany food aid was soda or water, you are not living in this century! You are what my son would call old school.

Now, the generosity went beyond just solid food. There was (take a deep breath) beer. Yes, you heard right.

Scramble for drinks

Of course, media corps went to town with details of how men and women scrambled more for the beer than for the actual solid food. I am trying to say beer is food, too, if you get the drift.

I recall seeing on television a woman, somewhat in her prime, grabbing a box of the beer cans and taking off, with a horde of men in full pursuit. It was not clear how the stuff was shared out, if at all. Maybe she went to have a party.

Note that she forgot about the food. Maybe she has read Francis Imbuga’s Betrayal in the City where a university student, Jasper, is sent to buy beer by his cousin’s boyfriend, Tumbo.

He starts to talk a lot and is asked whether it is he talking or the beer. He says, “It must be the beer. You know, the effect is tremendous, especially if you have not tasted it for months!”

But we digress.

I always thought beer is part of food but now I am sure. Otherwise, why did some blokes decide that starving guys ought to imbibe alcohol, too?

That is why I reckon many companies are operating on almost colonial rules. You know those rules that say you will not imbibe during working hours. That’s a lot of crap.

Any good journalist will tell you that stories flow better after a cold beer or two gets to the head. The story flows from the fingertips.

Yours Truly has tried to follow those rules for decades now. But away from the office, my drink is accompanied by solid food.

My experiences have not been pleasant, in those drink-eat sessions. Many of my pals are decent fellows, and the bonding that occurs during the outings is all very well.

Not so long ago, I and a few pals were partaking our favourite beverages served by a woman who was wearing a knee-length sweater that hang on one side from the weight of coins accumulated as tips.

We also asked Njoro, the butcher to make us some mbuzi boilo (na itoke na supu tatu). As we waited for the food, we sipped our beers, except one bloke who swigged his so much so that he was always ahead of us.

As fate would have it, a friend to one of us joined us. I looked at my pals and I could see them doing mental calculations to see if the meat would be enough for all of us. But none spoke about it.

Complete waste

You see, the really nice thing about beer is that after two or three you can read minds. Easily. No need to be clairvoyant. Of course, if you drink beer and not speak English, it is a complete waste.

By the time the food came, the latest arrival had neither bought a round nor stopped talking. We all washed our hands and dipped into the juicy pieces.

The last chap to arrive did not wash his hands and excused himself, saying he was “OK”. But shortly, he found the temptation irresistible and dipped his unwashed fingers into our meal!

The rest of us stopped eating, obviously taken aback by the turn of events. Our friend, believing our pleas that we were full, proceeded to devour the rest of the meal with relish. “That meat was nice”, he kept saying, his mouth half full. Nice? With all the germs he ate?

We exchanged knowing glances and continued with our beer. A nice beer session had just been ruined. I looked around again and saw my pals making silent vows not to entertain the chap, ever again. Or share a session with him.

Have a hygienic week, folks!

The writer is Special Projects editor, People Daily