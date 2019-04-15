Devious MCA won’t see the gates of heaven

MCA Gwinso

I swear some MCAs will see the gates of heaven only on live TV. Even if they were to repent this coming Easter, hawana bahati.

I have in mind one MCA Chonjo. I wish I had heeded the advice of Mama Hirohito, daughter of my mum-in-law. She has always insisted that this colleague is not to be trusted.

I am now sure Chonjo has already been declared persona non-grata anywhere near the pearly gates. If you doubt it, wait till you know what he did to me last week.

This fellow, who represents the most populous ward in our county, and who also harbours misguided ambitions of becoming our governor in 2022, came to see me one evening, full of lament.

“Bwana Gwinso, our governor has let me down once again. He was supposed to come for a fundraiser for a youth and women’s group in my ward but at the last minute, he says he won’t be around,” Chonjo said, wearing the most lugubrious face I ever saw. “How will I face my people to tell them the governor will not be there?”

Well, I may not be very wise, but at times, I get sudden attacks of genius. “Relax, leave that to me,“ I found myself saying;“I shall represent you well”. As you may be aware, I intend to inherit the governor’s position and the thought of addressing a huge crowd was not only exalting, but most welcome.

“Ah Bwana Gwinso, I have always trusted you. I will send you my contribution,” he said as we parted.

Come the day of the event, I arrived at the venue to find a mammoth crowd. My heart leapt at the thought of addressing them. Flanked by my aided-de-camp, Nyokalongo, I took confident strides to the dais. “Mheshimiwa is representing the governor,” Nyoks, my bodyguard, said to the protocol chaps.

Soon, the event began. “Bwana governor mtarajiwa, karibu,” said the emcee. And to my pleasant surprise, every speaker at the event addressed me with that revered title.

Time for the fundraiser came and I was invited to the podium, I thanked the people for the warm welcome and conveyed the greetings of the governor.

“He will be out of the country for about two weeks. He asked me to stand in for him,” I said and went on to produce a wad of notes from my pocket which I announced was the governor’s donation.

It was my money, of course, but I knew MCA Chonjo would refund everything I spent here. After all, this was his event. I then gave what I said was my own donation. The applause that followed is simply marvelling.

Just as I was about to get back to my seat, I saw some commotion near the entrance. The crowd surged there. I then saw a convoy and atop the two vehicles driving into the arena were His Popularity the Governor himself and MCA Chonjo.

Here they were waving excitedly to the ecstatic crowd. My first thought was to dash through the nearest opening, but the composed look on the face of Nyoks reassured me. I stealthily walked to a seat at the back.

Thankfully, the event went on without any mention of my name. The emcee kept on harping on the governor’s love for his county, how he had just landed in the country and headed straight to the venue.

Realising my presence was no longer relevant, I sneaked out of the place lest I be tempted to cause bodily harm to a colleague. Sitakangi upuzi!

