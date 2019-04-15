Kenya remains firm on ivory trade ban

Peter Leshan and KNA

Kenya will not change its stance on total ban of ivory trade and other endangered species’ products internationally.

This is the message Kenya is taking to the upcoming Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species (Cites), to be held next month in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Tourism Cabinet secretary Najib Balala (pictured) on Saturday said Kenya has turned around the elephant and rhino poaching crisis witnessed between 2011 and 2015, when 384 elephants were killed in 2012 as compared to 38 in 2018. Four rhinos were poached in 2018 compared to 59 in 2013.

He said Kenya, in the Cites forum, would be calling for total closure of all ivory markets, adding that it was saddening for some African countries to champion for the lifting of wildlife trade ban.

“Kenya’s message is simple, it is impossible to satisfy the international demand for ivory, rhino horn and other endangered wildlife products,” he said.

Gone extinct

Balala spoke at Kenya Wildlife Service headquarters, Nairobi, after participating in this year’s Global March for Elephants, Rhinos and other Endangered Species.

The 10km walk, which started at the Museums of Kenya and ended at the KWS headquarters, was aimed at sensitising people on the importance of protecting wildlife and other endangered species. The march’s message was “No Market, No Trade”.

“The Western Black Rhino and the Sumatran Rhino have recently gone extinct because of poaching. Emphasis now is directed towards ensuring international trade in the endangered species is stopped,” he added.

The CS lauded countries that have closed their domestic wildlife trade markets, such as China.

KWS director general Brigadier (Rtd) John Waweru, among others, participated in the march.