Gatundu to get Sh2b varsity in honour of First Family

Mathew Ndung’u

Gatundu South constituency is poised to have a university after its construction was given a nod during a ground-breaking ceremony on Saturday.

Mama Ngina University, a constituent college of Kenyatta University, is projected to be complete in three years.

The facility, which was conceptualised in 2013 by the late former MP Joseph Ngugi, will cost about Sh2 billion.

Speaking during the ceremony at Mutomo village, Kenyatta University Chancellor Benson Wairegi said the university will admit at least 10,000 students.

The institution is meant to recognise efforts of the First Family in the fight for Kenya’s independence and address anticipated challenges emanating from increased enrolment to primary and secondary schools that will increase demand for universities.

Support project

Area MP Moses Kuria urged residents to support the project by building high quality hostels.

The university Vice Chancellor Paul Wainaina urged residents to cooperate with the institution.

“The county government can also help in zoning to set land use patterns that will enable organised growth in the area,” he said.