Matiang’i orders reshuffle of overstayed cops in Nyamira

Evans Nyakundi

Police officers who have overstayed in their work stations in Nyamira will be reshuffled in two weeks’ time, Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i has said.

The CS lamented that some officers were doing business in their work stations thus compromising security.

Eradicate crime

He added that rogue officers were working in cahoots with criminals and the public had lost confidence in the security agents.

Matiang’i (pictured) spoke at a public rally in Miruka and Bomondo, West Mugirango constituency, on Saturday. He urged leaders and members of the public to help police in eradicating crime in the area.

The reshuffle order came after Nyamira County Assembly Leader of Majority Duke Masira faulted police for increased cases of insecurity in the county.