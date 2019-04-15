First milk bank gives hope to desparate mothers

King Ivernson a.k.a Ivern would be four years today if he was still alive, most children his age have started kindergarten. But not Ivern, a birth complication just two days after he was born changed his life forever.

Something that began as a simple fever became a malady that baffled medics at home and abroad. Extreme pain and occasional slipping into comma characterised the two years of his life. For lack of a proper diagnosis, his ailment was described as multiple congenital anomalies.

Faith Ameso, his mother, depressed by her son’s illness had a whole problem to address: her breast milk had dried up, yet her baby depended on the milk to fight infections and build his immune system.

“When my son woke up from a comma he had slipped into for three months, my breast milk had completely dried up due to the stress and agony I was going through. Nothing the doctors and I did helped boost my milk production. I was heartbroken watching my son desperately needing breast milk yet I could not produce any,” she remembers.

Ivern could not feed on cow milk because he was lactose intolerant yet his weight kept dropping. From 11 kilogrammes at six months to four kilogrammes at 18 months. It is while seeking further treatment at Getrudes Children’s Hospital that a doctor asked whether she could consider sourcing breast milk from other mothers.

However, there were no milk banks in Kenya. The only option she had was to ask around for well wishers with surplus breast milk to donate to Ameso. And indeed women turned up in large numbers and they were willing to cater for the required tests before donating. She settled for mums who had the same blood group as her and the baby, and tests for diseases such as HIV and hepatitis began.

Unfortunately, Ivern succumbed to his illness before the long process of sampling and testing donated milk had been completed. Whether the milk could have saved his life will never be known.

Although she lost her son, Ameso could not stop but be amazed by the excess breast milk supply that mothers have.

“When I desperately needed milliliters of milk to save my son’s life, there was another mother elsewhere pouring milk away in the sink because she had more milk than what her baby needed. Others had stopped breastfeeding but still had over supply of milk and yet others had lost their babies and had breast engorgements,” she exclaims.

While Ameso appreciated the women’s effort to save her child, she was disappointed by the government for taking too long to set up storage facilities for this precious life-saving commodity. So you can imagine Ameso’s excitement when she learnt that the Nairobi county government has finally launched a breast milk bank at Pumwani Maternity Hospital.

“Although my son is gone, news of a milk bank gives meaning to my child’s life. He is still living even in death, he is a voice of other children in need like him, a voice for the mothers that are desperate like I was,” she says.

No mobilisation

Maureen Atieno has had a taste of two countries while raising her two-year-old son. Living in New Jersey in the United States of America, when her son was barely four months old, her milk dried up because of stress and lack of enough rest.

“My son also had digestion complications and could not sleep at all, he urgently needed breast milk so he could get the right nutrition to improve his digestion and boost his immune system,” she says.

Unlike Ameso, Atieno did not need to mobilise people online for milk donation, she visited the nearest milk bank, a common feature in the developed country and she had more than enough milk for her child. Every week she had up to 20 packs of 250ml of milk to feed her son.

When she came back to Kenya, and her son still needing more milk, she sourced for milk to no avail. Her friend Mercy Chepkoech, who had surplus for her suckling baby, offered to donate some of her own breast milk to her.

“Today, my son is strong and healthy, thanks to breast milk donors. Such milk banks should be supported especially in Africa, where there is some stigma and yet it is good to breast feed for as long as you can so that the baby can get all the immunity they can get, breast milk is breast milk,” Atieno says.

Human milk is easily digestible; it provides immune factors that protect an infant against infections, inflammations and illnesses; and provides all the nutrients babies require to grow in the first six months of their life and beyond. In Kenya, the neonatal period is the most critical in and challenging part in reduction of child mortality rates.

At the moment, the national Neonatal Mortality Rate is at 22 deaths per 1,000 live births, against a global Sustainable Development Goal target of 12 neonatal deaths per1,000 live births by 2030.

To increase, child survival, breastfeeding has been highly recommended and even though breast feeding has improved in the past decade, the most vulnerable infants, particularly preterm, low birth weight and critically ill infants, have no access or have insufficient access to their mother’s own milk due to a multitude of associated factors, including; maternal illness, death, disability or delayed lactation.

Human donation

In the absence of mother’s own milk, the World Health Organization recommends Donated Human Milk (DHM) as the next best, evidence-based alternative for low birth weight babies and has issued a global call to scale up the provision of safe donated human milk by the setting up of human milk banks.

If the ambitious project launched by the Ministry of Health and other partners becomes successful, Kenya will become the only other African country, after South Africa, to have human breast milk bank, designed to cater to babies who are born underweight, are severely malnourished, or have been orphaned, free of charge.

Speaking during the launch at Pumwani Maternity Hospital during the launch, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said the bank will complement efforts by his administration to end cases of maternal deaths at the hospital. He said out of the average 60 infants per day, 10 to 12 infants are in need of donor human milk because they are born prematurely or have low birth weight.

The facility has installed a pasteuriser that can hold 9.4 million litres of milk, two fridges and four freezers with a capacity of 240 litres. The milk is heated at 60.5 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes then suddenly cooled. It is packaged and stored and is usable within six months.

“The milk once collected will be tested for contamination and then pasteurised to kill microorganisms, but not altering its nutritional composition. We will then store the milk in 50 millilitre bottles in the freezers to preserve it. Priority will however be given to preterm babies who have health complications, preterm babies, sick newborns and term babies who for various reasons cannot get access to its mother’s milk,” says Dr Mary Waiyego, the head of the human milk bank technical committee.

Tessa Mattholie, the project head, Department for International Development that partly funded the initiative, expressed optimism that the initiative will reduce cases of newborn deaths.

“I acknowledge mothers who have started donating human milk to the bank, this is a great move that will help save babies especially those born prematurely and those abandoned by their mothers,” she said.

Africa Population Population and Health Research Center (APHRC), Dr Elizabeth Kimani, an expert in the programme and a nutritionist says the perceptions study conducted in 2016 and 2017 indicated high level of acceptability and readiness for the initiative in Kenya.

Roll out

“To ensure sustainability of the milk bank, establishment of human milk banking in Kenya is being led by the government and are planned to be implemented within existing structures in hospitals,” Kimani explains.

The programme, Waiyego noted will strategically be rolled out to three other hospitals in the county; Kenyatta National Hospital, Getrude’s Childrens Hospital and Mama Lucy Hospital, if the pilot project at Pumwani works out well. Meanwhile, there are no plans for a national rollout.

The milk bank will come in handy in efforts to reduce neonatal deaths in Kenya, 13,300 of which are blamed on preterm complications every year.