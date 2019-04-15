Donated breast milk is safe for your baby

Africa Population and Health Research Centre (APHRC) scientist, a nutritionist and an expert in the milk bank programme, Dr Elizabeth Kimani-Murage, expounds on the project

What factors should be assessed to determine the suitability of potential donors?

First, the health status of the mother; they will be screened for diseases that could be transmitted through breast milk; use of medication contraindicated for breastfeeding; use of drugs, smoking and other risky behaviour that may compromise the health of the donor or the recipient. We also assess the ability of the mother to provide sufficient breast milk for her own baby, who is prioritised over donating. This means only mothers who have surplus milk after breastfeeding their own children will be considered for donation to the Human Milk Bank. Those with inadequate milk supply will however be provided with the necessary support to be able to sufficiently breastfeed their own children. We also check for the willingness of the mother to donate without any coercion or provision of undue incentives.

When should donor women be advised to stop donating milk, either temporarily or permanently?

For this particular phase, mothers will stop donating once they leave the hospital, or if they no longer have enough milk for donation or no longer meet the donation criteria while still in the hospital.

What are the safest methods for collecting, storing and handling donor breast milk?

Maintaining hygiene like proper hand washing during collection and handling, proper clothing by those handling the milk by use of gloves, wearing protective clothing especially when in the milk bank chambers.

The donor human milk is refrigerated soon after collection, for not more than 24 hours, and stored in the freezer after 24 hours. It is also pasteurised at 62.5 degrees for 30 minutes; 72 degrees for 15 seconds, followed by rapid cooling to destroy all harmful microorganisms.

Other process include pre and post pasteurisation tests to ensure safety of the milk and thawing it in the refrigerator at least 24 hours before it is handed out for feeding

How will human milk be collected from donors?

For now, donation of breast milk will be done at the hospital, not at home. At the bank, donated breast milk will be stored frozen for not longer than six months after donation.

South Africa was the only African country that practised milk banking, what lessons can we learn from them?

South Africa has done well in terms of strong government leadership, multidisciplinary approach in the establishment and running of Human Milk Bank, rigorous quality control to ensure safety of the donated breast milk and proper documentation for traceability and accountability.

What challenges do we anticipate with the launch of this programme?

Perhaps cultural and religious belief against breast milk expression and donation as well as lack of knowledge and awareness on donation and use of donated human milk may cause resistance by some people.