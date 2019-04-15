Stars who could be playing

1. Divock Origi

Son of former Kenyan striker Mike Okoth, Divock Origi was born in Ostend, Belgium and grew up in Houthalen-Oost. Origi, who represented Belgium at all junior levels, would have been eligible to play for Kenya had he decided to but the 23-year-old Liverpool striker turned down several attempts by Football Kenya Federation to have him turn out for Harambee Stars, opting to feature for the European nation starting with the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He comes from a family of footballers and at the time he was born, his father played for KV Oostende and Genk, among other Belgian clubs. His uncles Austin Oduor, played for Gor Mahia, while Gerald and Anthony, featured for Tusker. His cousin Arnold currently plays for Finish top-flight side IFK Helsingfors as a goalkeeper.

2. Martin Olsson

Martin Waikwa Olsson, whose mother hails from Nanyuki, Laikipia County, joined the English Premier League when he signed for Swansea City in January 2017 before the club was relegated last season. To show just how Kenyan he is, he boasts a Kikuyu name, Waikwa. Martin, whose father is Swedish, has 48 caps and five goals for Sweden and was a key cog for the team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The defender has also played for Blackburn and Norwich City.

3. Marcus Olsson

Martin’s twin brother, Marcus Munuhe Olsson, made his debut in the EPL on February 25, 2012 while playing for Blackburn Rovers. He too has a Kikuyu name, Munuhe, and currently plays for Derby County in the English championship. The 30-year-old left-back, has been called twice to the Swedish national team but is still eligible to play for Harambee Stars as the two matches were not in a competitive fixture.

4. Linton Maina

Berlin-born Linton Maina is one of the hottest talents in Europe and has already taken his game a notch higher from Germany’s youth ranks to the Bundesliga where he plays for Hannover 96 as a midfielder. Maina is born to a Kenyan father and German mother, and his skills have seen him labeled one of the most exciting teenagers in Germany. He has already represented Germany at junior level, having turned down several attempts from Kenya.

5. Bruce Kamau

The 24-year-old is Kenyan-Australian plays as a winger for Western Sydney Wandereers in the A-League. Bruce, who has been living in Australia for a number of years now has, five caps for the side albeit at U-23 level, meaning he is still eligible to play for Harambee Stars if he so wishes. His elder brother Ian is also a footballer.

6. Ian Kamau

Ian fell in love with football at the same time with his brother Bruce. He also plays in Australia where their parents migrated to, from Nairobi years back. Both went to Autralian schools which further provided them with a conducive environment for their football dream. This was realised when they joined different successful clubs in the country. Ian started his career at Oakleigh Cannons in the Victorian Premier League.

7. Handwalla Bwana

Handwalla Bwana is a forward who plays for Seattle Sounders FC in the US Major League Soccer. He was born in Mombasa in 1999, but spent six years of his childhood at a refugee camp in Kakuma, kicking “garbage balls” to nurture his talent. In 2010, his family settled in Atlanta but later moved to Seattle where he attended Ballard High School. The 20-year-old joined the Seattle Sounders FC Academy in 2015 and graduated through the ranks to play his first MLS game against FC Dallas on March 18, 2016.

8. David Sesay

The 20-year-old defender qualifies to play for Harambee Stars by virtue of having one parent who is Kenyan. Born in Brent, Sesay joined Watford in 2007, turning professional in June 2016. On April 13, 2018, it was announced that Sesay, along with numerous other graduates, were to leave Watford at the end of their contracts in June and the player joined Crawley Town a League Two side in the fourth tier of the English football. He, however, has no intentions of turning up for Kenya as he sees his future in the UK.

9. Curtis Osano

Osano was born in Nakuru on March 8, 1987 and moved to England at the age of nine when his father joined the British army. Now, 32, the defender has previously played for Reading when they were playing in the English Premier league and currently plies his trade in the Indian Premier League for Bengaluru FC.

10. Abdi Mohamed

Born in Nakuru, the 23-year-old defender moved to the United States of America at a young age honing his skills at Classic Eagles Soccer Academy before making 58 appearances for Ohio State Buckeyes and 24 for Bradley Braves while in college in the same country. After college, he secured a move to MLS side New York City FC but is yet to feature for the side as he was immediately loaned to Memphis 901.