UzaPoint: Kenyan dukas go digital

Milliam Murigi

O wning a small business would require you to track a significant amount of information, such as customers, sales, and inventory. However, most business people don’t have proper record keeping systems. This exposes them to the risk of losing important business details, problems with serving customers and tracking payments.

For this reason, Abraham Mbuthia and Erick Mabusi decided to come up with a solution that helps such businesses automate their processes, connect with their clients and suppliers as well as promote growth using simple and affordable technology.

“UzaPoint is a mobile application packaged as an Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”) system for micro and small businesses. It is designed in such a way that it helps such business owners automate their business operations, order items from distributors as well as receive sales orders from customers on time,” says Mbuthia.

Mbuthia adds that the idea was born in 2015 when they were students at Strathmore University, undertaking Bachelor of Business Information Technology and were about to start working on their academic project. As part of the project, he was contracted by a manufacturing company to come up with a mobile and web-based distribution management solution. He involved his friend Mabusi to develop the solution since he couldn’t do it alone.

New company

“One of the requirements for me to be awarded that contract was to have a registered company. Since I didn’t have a company, I involved my friend who had a company that offers Information Technology (IT) services,” he adds

In October 2015, they rolled out their first version of UzaPoint for distributors known then as Mobile Point of Sale (MPOS). It was used to track sales representatives activities while in the field.

The company was pleased with the final product and gave the team Sh950,000 and a few referrals. A year later, Mbuthia and Mabusi brought on board new team members to start the development of the second version known as UzaPoint Distribution Management Solution (UP DMS). This is an upgraded version of the MPOS and had more distributor functions.

The process exposed them to the dynamics in the supply chain and consequently made them realise a huge gap: the informal retailers who couldn’t afford the technology to make their business process more efficient.

In October 2017, the two formally registered another company known as UzaPoint Limited (as a Limited Liability Company in Kenya). In the same month, they also tapped into the restaurant business and added a Restaurant Point of Sale System to their products catalogue.

“UzaPoint started as a product operating under Clem Creative Computing but we decided to register it as a company for scalability,” Mbuthia says.

UzaPoint as a wholesome product comes in as the ultimate solution to allow seamless interaction of business processes across the supply chain. It’s designed to ensure that in the future all business categories, including distributors, retailers, and consumers, directly communicate using one integrated technology creating the UzaPoint (UP) Community. Last year, UzaPoint shifted its focus to empowering these micro-enterprises by launching their flagship software as a service product known as UP Duka for better testing. This tool helps the common businesspeople across Africa track their stock, sales and reconcile payments at the comfort of their mobile phone.

Direct distribution

They target businesses such as kiosks and dukas, which, by using the UP Duka Mobile Application, are able to order stock directly to distributors on the UP Community and receive sales orders from customers registered in the UP. To ensure that this micro and small businesses got enough customers, the company has also come up with UP Soko an online platform, where consumers can access products and services offered by any retailer using the UP Duka application.

“UP Soko is both a mobile application and an e-commerce platform through which consumers can make their purchase orders. The platform also allows the consumers to give feedback on the manufacturer’s products as well as retailers’ customer service”. Why mobile application? Mbuthia says that these apps are changing the face of business and are becoming more prevalent and more powerful. Importantly, they help businesses run more smoothly.